Summers County Dilapidated Structures Committee looks to expand scope

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Summers County’s committee which looks into run-down structures is looking to expand its scope.

The group’s chair Shalom Tazewell says as of now they’re focusing on structures off of main roads in the county. However in Monday’s meeting, members spoke on the future of their work and a need to expand into less-trafficked areas of Summers County.

“People will be interested in terms of expanding areas that we’re looking at in the county,” said Tazewell. “Right now we’re looking at scenic areas in terms of where the major traffic is.”

As of now the committee makes recommendations to the Summers County Commissioners as to which structures in the county they believe need to be addressed.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.