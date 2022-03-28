Advertisement

Schoolbus Tik Tok video prompts internal action

Summers Co. Schoolbus
Summers Co. Schoolbus(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Summers County Schools superintendent Dave Warvel, students seen in a Tik Tok video engaging in what appears to be a verbal and physical altercation have been “dealt with” internally. He also said the Tik Tok doesn’t show the full story.

“The Tik Tok video first of all, is an inappropriate way for people to put information out,” said Warvel. “We have the bus video, and when you play the whole video in its entirety, you see a lot more than the video that the public got.”

Warvel added that the school is unable to provide the bus video in the interest of student safety. The Tik Tok video appears to have been deleted from the site.

