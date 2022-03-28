Pop-Up Richlands business classes underway

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - A Richlands initiative to spark business growth in the town is now underway.

Pop-Up Richlands hosted it’s first week of free business classes Thursday. The program lasts six weeks, and at the end participants will have the chance to see $5,000 put toward their own business startup.

The idea was spearheaded by the town’s Industrial Development Authority Director Blake Ray -- who says so far, turnout couldn’t be better.

“We’re seeing a movement,” said Ray. “There’s people who love this area, love their homes. They want to invest in that community, start a life, build a business and add to the overall quality of life of the community.”

Six out-of-town judges will decide who sees the program’s $5,000 reimbursement grants, and up to three groups will be chosen.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.