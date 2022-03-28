Mt. Hope celebrates Hope’s Heritage Day

MT. HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - One small town is working to rebuild itself by taking lead from a previous generation.

Mt. Hope, W.Va. was completely rebuilt more than 100 years ago following a devastating fire. On Saturday, community members celebrated the town’s history during it’s annual “Hope’s Heritage Day,” at the historic Cottle Mountainair Hotel.

As one local leader puts it, such events are only the beginning.

“We hope to begin developing the town of Mt. Hope into Historic Mt. Hope,” said Carrie Kidd, Executive Director at Harmony for Hope.

“One thing we’re proud of, able to do, is that we’re able to start doing some economic development,” said Alexander Berg, Volunteer Coordinator at Harmony for Hope.

Saturday’s celebration featured a potluck and musical performance, followed by a tour through the town’s historic district and a pop-up museum celebrating the community’s history.

