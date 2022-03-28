Minden man charged in vehicle theft

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man from Miden was charged with felony grand larceny after a vehicle theft in Oak Hill, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

David Miller, 60, was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await a court hearing.

The vehicle was reported missing last Thursday when its owner woke up and found it missing from his driveway, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office in Greenbrier County and the in-vehicle emergency service OnStar were able to locate the missing vehicle in Lewisburg.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.