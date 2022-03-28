Fayetteville schoolhouses to be transformed into boutique hotel, apartments

FAYETTEVILE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The old schoolhouses sitting in the heart of Fayetteville are about to be transformed. Developer and Fayetteville native, Charlie Wendell, is turning the buildings into a boutique hotel, modern apartments, and brand new townhouses.

At a celebration of the project in Fayetteville on Monday, Wendell credited Gov. Jim Justice, his tourism team, and the legislature for their help to make it happen.

“The historic tax credits, the residential tax credits that the legislature enacted really helped make it possible.”

Tourism Sec. Chelsea Ruby praised Wendell’s decision to return and invest in the area. “This is really an important story because we have someone who is from here, who moved away, and is now moving back to help the area.”

While Wendell expects the apartment part of the project to be done by early 2023, he expects the entire project to be complete by the end of that same year.

“Fayetteville I think needs it. The National Park needs it. I think it can really be a classic boutique hotel.”

Gov. Justice praised the project during Monday’s press conference, saying the 15 million dollar project will go far to help house the influx of visitors since the National Park designation. But he said the work to build infrastructure continues.

“By having the surplus we have, managing the store the way we have, that’s not me tooting my own horn. A lot of people have put in a lot of licks. They just needed a coach to make it better and better.”

