Fayette County juvenile may face criminal charges for threats towards schools

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayette County juvenile has been identified for posting threats on social media concerning Oak Hill High and Oak Hill Middle Schools according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Sheriff Fridley says on March 27 a juvenile made a threatening post on social media concerning the two schools. This juvenile was identified by the Detectives of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Oak Hill and Mount Hope Police Departments.

Sheriff Fridley says the matter will now be submitted to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti to determine appropriate criminal charges.

