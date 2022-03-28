Concord University welcomes prospective high school students

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Area high school students toured Concord University on Saturday for the school’s annual “Spring Preview” event.

Staff say they saw a good turnout despite harsh weather -- and as one admissions officer saw it, in-person tours could be more important than ever as pandemic restrictions continue to ease.

“I think it’s nice that we’re able to start getting back into a setting like this,” said Bill Allen, Enrollment VP. “It’s important for students to kind-of get to meet other students and see who’s going to be in their class when they’re students here.”

Concord accepts students through rolling admissions, meaning there is no true deadline to apply. However, Allen says right now is the time to apply if you’re seriously considering the school.

