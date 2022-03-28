Bluefield religious leaders host vigil for Ukraine

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Locals showed their support for Ukraine in it’s fight against Russia with a vigil in Bluefield, W.Va. on Sunday.

Held in downtown Bluefield’s Chicory Square, the event was organized by Christ Episcopal Church along with Scott Street Baptist Church, the Islamic Society of the Appalachian Region, Immanuel Lutheran Church and others.

Among the crowd at Chicory Square was a local Ukrainian college student who’s family is still in eastern Europe.

“She’s here as a student, her family is back home,” said Rev. Lou Hayes, Interim Rector, Christ Episcopal Church. “Her dad is in Ukraine fighting and resisting. Her mother and siblings are refugees. So our heart goes out to her.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.