Advertisement

Bluefield religious leaders host vigil for Ukraine

Ukraine vigil in Bluefield, W.Va.
Ukraine vigil in Bluefield, W.Va.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Locals showed their support for Ukraine in it’s fight against Russia with a vigil in Bluefield, W.Va. on Sunday.

Held in downtown Bluefield’s Chicory Square, the event was organized by Christ Episcopal Church along with Scott Street Baptist Church, the Islamic Society of the Appalachian Region, Immanuel Lutheran Church and others.

Among the crowd at Chicory Square was a local Ukrainian college student who’s family is still in eastern Europe.

“She’s here as a student, her family is back home,” said Rev. Lou Hayes, Interim Rector, Christ Episcopal Church. “Her dad is in Ukraine fighting and resisting. Her mother and siblings are refugees. So our heart goes out to her.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluefield, Va. Dollar General
Alleged assault at Bluefield Dollar General
Catherine Maxwell (left) and Annie Moore (right) at VA AP Awards
Congratulations to Annie Moore and Catherine Maxwell
David W. Miller, 60 of Minden, is charged with the felony offense of grand larceny
Minden man arrested for grand larceny
Southern Regional Jail guard confirms inmates going days without water
Southern Regional Jail guard confirms inmates going days without water
Brooks, Wallace mugs
Suspects sought in shooting death of 13-year-old

Latest News

Vietnam Veterans in Princeton, W.Va.
Vietnam vets honored in Princeton
Richlands, Va.
Pop-Up Richlands business classes underway
Mt. Hope celebrates history at the Cottle Mountainair Hotel
Mt. Hope celebrates Hope’s Heritage Day
Concord university admissions
Concord University welcomes prospective high school students