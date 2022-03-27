Advertisement

Women’s Expo working to bring community closer

Expo is largest vendor in Southern West Virginia
The Women's Expo bringing the community together.
The Women's Expo bringing the community together.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The 24th annual Women’s Expo kicked off on March 25 and ended Saturday March 26.

The Women’s Expo is the largest vendor show in Southern West Virginia. Through the years, the event has had one common goal and that is to help bring the community together.

“It’s been a really good time getting together with the whole community. Seeing people support each other for small businesses. It’s a bit more difficult in these times right now.”, said Mike Tessmann, Manager, Appalachian Screen Printing.

From screen printing vendors to recovery services, the expo was there to bring people from many different walks of life together.

“I’m currently a patient at Reclamation Recovery and that is in Beaver, West Virginia. I’ve been there for two months and I’m coming up on about five months clean. I’m reclaiming my life. I was pretty lost out there on drugs and alcohol”, said John Curran a patient at Reclamation’s Recovery.

The Expo offers many give aways such as a twenty-five-dollar Little General gas card, a free ATV Adventure tour, as well as cakes from Savannah Confections.

The main idea you see is how the expo brings together all ages of the community and encourages young men and women to follow their dreams of being a business owner.

“I really like to represent the community and to just show everyone that this is a great opportunity to get out and know people and get to know businesses and get to have the word out for everybody to grow their businesses”, said Haley Hunt, Teen Miss Raleigh County.

To learn more about the Expo you can check out their website. Women’s Expo (womanwv.com)

