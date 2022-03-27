Advertisement

Sunny skies return Monday before more rain moves in

Temperatures will still be below average
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight we will see clearing skies, leading to some below-average temperatures across the area. We could see some gusty winds overnight as well, helping to drive the wind chill down.

cold
cold(WVVA WEATHER)

Things will stay chilly tomorrow as temperatures hold steady around the low 40s. We will see some sunny skies as well as hold on to the gusty winds as well.

sun
sun(WVVA WEATHER)

This coming week is looking to be a wet one with rain moving in overnight on Wednesday. Thursday we could see a rumble of thunder throughout the day as we remain wet.

