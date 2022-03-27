Pothole season starts early in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - According to the ‘Report Card for American Infrastructure, West Virginia was graded a D+ for roads. One of the ways the West Virginia Division of Highways is attacking this problem is by patching potholes early so they can move on to bigger projects.

“The key is the earlier I get started, the earlier I can move on and get to the next job such as the ditching, laying pipes and getting the shoulders stabilized and getting these roads in shape to pave.”

A common misconception with this work is that road crews just find the hole and fill it. It’s not that simple. There’s a prescribed process to patching potholes to perfection.

“We use a milling head on the skid steer, we cut the pothole out square an inch and a half to two inches deep, we apply an asphalt tack to make the bond, we’ll apply the hot mix asphalt and then we’ll roll it with the roller, it’s a several step process to get right.”

The WV Division of Highways is responsible for all of West Virginia’s 38,000 miles of roadways and 88% of those are rural. The agency says completely repaving all of them would carry a big price tag for taxpayers.

“If I even had enough asphalt, enough pavers, enough trucks to haul it. I can’t pave every road every day. That’s completely impractical. We have to look at the system, what we do is we prioritize our projects based on the conditions of the roadway and the use of the roadway.”

Another season of pothole repair is underway to do what road crews can with what they have.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.