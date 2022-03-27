Pothole season starts early in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - According to the ‘Report Card for American Infrastructure, West Virginia was graded a D+ for roads. One of the ways the West Virginia Division of Highways is attacking this problem is by patching potholes early so they can move on to bigger projects.
A common misconception with this work is that road crews just find the hole and fill it. It’s not that simple. There’s a prescribed process to patching potholes to perfection.
The WV Division of Highways is responsible for all of West Virginia’s 38,000 miles of roadways and 88% of those are rural. The agency says completely repaving all of them would carry a big price tag for taxpayers.
Another season of pothole repair is underway to do what road crews can with what they have.
