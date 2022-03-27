Advertisement

Minden man arrested for grand larceny

David W. Miller, 60 of Minden, is charged with the felony offense of grand larceny
David W. Miller, 60 of Minden, is charged with the felony offense of grand larceny(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Minden man is facing felony charges after police say he stole a vehicle. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says on March 24 deputies responded to a theft of a vehicle complaint in Oak Hill.

Deputies met with the complainant who stated that when he woke up, his vehicle was gone from his driveway. The victim told deputies the vehicle was equipped with OnStar. The vehicle was then located in Lewisburg and with the assistance of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was recovered.

David W. Miller, 60 of Minden, is charged with the felony offense of grand larceny. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

