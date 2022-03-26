Advertisement

Snow to taper off overnight, giving way to clearing tomorrow.

Temperatures will be frigid as winds drive temps down.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Things will be really cold tonight as temperatures will drop into the low 20s. Winds will be pretty steady around 15 - 20 MPH, which could drive temperatures down into the single digits for a lot of us. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 2 AM for Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties. We could still see some scattered snow showers across the area, causing slick spots on the roads. Additional snow accumulation will increase for those in the upper elevations.

Cold
Cold(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will see clearing as the day goes on, though not much warmer as that cold air sticks around keeping temperatures in the low 40s through the afternoon. Winds will be just as strong, with gusts potentially reaching upwards of 35 MPH.

Windy as well
Windy as well(WVVA WEATHER)

Things will be sunny and still chilly on Monday, with a warm-up on the way and potentially some thunderstorms later in the week.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Regional Jail guard confirms inmates going days without water
Southern Regional Jail guard confirms inmates going days without water
Bluefield, Va. Dollar General
Alleged assault at Bluefield Dollar General
A Raleigh County man is facing up to 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing a child.
Raleigh County man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing child
Brooks, Wallace mugs
Suspects sought in shooting death of 13-year-old
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

Full video forecast (3/26/2022)
Full video forecast (3/26/2022)
SNOW MAP
Rain, snow, cold, and wind all on tap for the weekend
Winter will be in full effect this weekend
Winter will be in full effect this weekend
Futurecast showing a mix of rain and snow showers with much colder temperatures throughout the...
Winter returns this weekend