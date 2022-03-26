Snow to taper off overnight, giving way to clearing tomorrow.

Things will be really cold tonight as temperatures will drop into the low 20s. Winds will be pretty steady around 15 - 20 MPH, which could drive temperatures down into the single digits for a lot of us. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 2 AM for Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties. We could still see some scattered snow showers across the area, causing slick spots on the roads. Additional snow accumulation will increase for those in the upper elevations.

Cold (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will see clearing as the day goes on, though not much warmer as that cold air sticks around keeping temperatures in the low 40s through the afternoon. Winds will be just as strong, with gusts potentially reaching upwards of 35 MPH.

Windy as well (WVVA WEATHER)

Things will be sunny and still chilly on Monday, with a warm-up on the way and potentially some thunderstorms later in the week.

