#MomentAtNoon: Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day

March is Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month & March 25th is CP Awareness Day
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - March 25th is Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day--diagnosed with CP at an early age our own ‘WVVA Today’ & ‘WVVA @ Noon’ anchor took a moment at noon today to share these facts:

Facts about Cerebral Palsy via Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation

  • Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that affects motor skills such as how the brain relays information for movement and posture.
  • It is a disability which is non-progressive (meaning it doesn’t change) but is lifelong and without a cure.
  • 1 in every 323 babies (in the United States) are diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy .
  • There are four types of cerebral palsy (spastic, dyskinetic, ataxic & mixed).
  • 18 million people worldwide have CP.
  • Green is the official color for Cerebral Palsy Awareness.

--------------

WATCH this 2021 interview with Joshua about CP here.

More information about Cerebral Palsy can be found here:

Cerebral Palsy Foundation - https://www.yourcpf.org

CPF on Instagram | CPF on Facebook

Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation - https://cparf.org

CPARF on Instagram | CPARF on Facebook

