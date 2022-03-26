MomentAtNoon: Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - March 25th is Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day--diagnosed with CP at an early age our own ‘WVVA Today’ & ‘WVVA @ Noon’ anchor took a moment at noon today to share these facts:

Facts about Cerebral Palsy via Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation

Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that affects motor skills such as how the brain relays information for movement and posture.

It is a disability which is non-progressive (meaning it doesn’t change) but is lifelong and without a cure.

1 in every 323 babies (in the United States) are diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy .

There are four types of cerebral palsy (spastic, dyskinetic, ataxic & mixed).

18 million people worldwide have CP.