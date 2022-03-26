#MomentAtNoon: Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day
March is Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month & March 25th is CP Awareness Day
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - March 25th is Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day--diagnosed with CP at an early age our own ‘WVVA Today’ & ‘WVVA @ Noon’ anchor took a moment at noon today to share these facts:
Facts about Cerebral Palsy via Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation
- Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that affects motor skills such as how the brain relays information for movement and posture.
- It is a disability which is non-progressive (meaning it doesn’t change) but is lifelong and without a cure.
- 1 in every 323 babies (in the United States) are diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy .
- There are four types of cerebral palsy (spastic, dyskinetic, ataxic & mixed).
- 18 million people worldwide have CP.
- Green is the official color for Cerebral Palsy Awareness.
--------------
WATCH this 2021 interview with Joshua about CP here.
More information about Cerebral Palsy can be found here:
Cerebral Palsy Foundation - https://www.yourcpf.org
CPF on Instagram | CPF on Facebook
Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation - https://cparf.org
CPARF on Instagram | CPARF on Facebook
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.