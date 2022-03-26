Advertisement

Congratulations to Annie Moore and Catherine Maxwell

Catherine Maxwell (left) and Annie Moore (right) at VA AP Awards
Catherine Maxwell (left) and Annie Moore (right) at VA AP Awards(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - We would like you to join us in congratulating two people very close to WVVA for winning awards at the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards.

Beckley Reporter Annie Moore won second place for “Best MMJ” for her “Sugar Grove” story. Former WVVA Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell, who now works at our sister station WDBJ in Roanoke won “Best Weathercaster”.

Congratulations to the both of you from all of us at WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Regional Jail guard confirms inmates going days without water
Southern Regional Jail guard confirms inmates going days without water
Bluefield, Va. Dollar General
Alleged assault at Bluefield Dollar General
A Raleigh County man is facing up to 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing a child.
Raleigh County man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing child
Brooks, Wallace mugs
Suspects sought in shooting death of 13-year-old
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

Joshua Bolden
#MomentAtNoon: Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day
Governor Jim Justice launches the first statewide therapy dog program called ‘Friends With Paws.’
Gov. Jim Justice launches ‘Friends with Paws’ therapy dog program
Bluefield, Va. Dollar General
Alleged assault at Bluefield Dollar General
Rashad Morris
Beckley man sentenced to prison for distribution of fentanyl