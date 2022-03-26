Congratulations to Annie Moore and Catherine Maxwell

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - We would like you to join us in congratulating two people very close to WVVA for winning awards at the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards.

Beckley Reporter Annie Moore won second place for “Best MMJ” for her “Sugar Grove” story. Former WVVA Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell, who now works at our sister station WDBJ in Roanoke won “Best Weathercaster”.

Congratulations to the both of you from all of us at WVVA.

