Winter returns this weekend

Clouds will build throughout the day today and temperatures will be on the cooler side. Highs will only top off in the 40s and we will be windy as well making it feel even colder. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph and may gust over 30 mph at times.

Cooler temperatures and increasing clouds are expected throughout the day. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold rain mixing with snow at times moves in during the evening hours. A mixture of rain and snow showers will continue into the overnight hours. Gusty winds will continue throughout the night as well as temperatures bottom out right around freezing for many. Snow should remain fairly light and any accumulation tonight will be limited to the higher elevations mainly on grassy surfaces.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will be a blustery day with temperatures topping off in the 30s for most and winds out of the west at 20-30 mph. Winds could gust upwards of 40-50 mph at times tomorrow making it feel like the teens and 20s. A mixture of rain and snow showers will fall at times throughout the day but little to no snow accumulation is expected for the majority of the area.

Futurecast showing a mix of rain and snow showers with much colder temperatures throughout the day tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Very gusty winds are expected out of the northwest on Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Due to the unseasonably warm weather we have experienced lately, ground and road surfaces are warm and it will be hard for snow to accumulate on the blacktop. Little accumulation is possible on grassy surfaces for most especially on Saturday and Saturday night, however, the higher elevations (especially in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties) could see a few inches of snow. Although most accumulation will fall on grassy surfaces, some slick spots on the roads are possible, especially on Saturday and Saturday night.

Snow totals shown are higher than what will actually accumulate due to warm ground temperatures. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will dry up on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds but temperatures will stay chilly in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will warm up heading into next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

