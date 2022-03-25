Advertisement

Southern Regional Jail guard confirms inmates going days without water


Southern Regional Jail guard confirms inmates going days without water
Southern Regional Jail guard confirms inmates going days without water(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, WVVA News brought you the interview of a girlfriend of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail. At that time, Katie Dunford claimed her boyfriend had been denied water for so long at the facility that he was forced to drink from the toilet.

At that time, a spokesperson for the regional jail system denied any water issue. However, on Friday, WVVA News heard from a current guard at the facility who claimed some inmates, specifically in the quarantine section, were going days at a time without water.

He did not want to be identified for fear of losing his job. However, he said guards are required to take inmates out of the quarantine section for one hour every 72 hours for water because that particular section doesn’t have access to either juice or water. But what happens, he said, is the guards simply can’t get to all the inmates in time and some may go days without water. In other sections of the jail, he said a water and juice tank are accessible to the inmates.

But that’s not the only claim being made at the facility. Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten represent nearly a dozen inmates on a separate issue.

“There’s a situation going on for several months where a group of female inmates will assault other female inmates in the pod and beat them up severely,” said Whitten.

When a fight breaks out, Whitten said his clients claim the inmates are cut off from communicating with the outside world and put back in the same pod.

“SRJ is overcrowded, we know that, but there aren’t steps being taken to ensure the safety of these inmates. When the inmates are beaten up, nothing is done about it.”

Whitten said federal investigators are currently getting involved in interviewing inmates in this particular section.

“The group of female inmates who beat up other inmates weren’t separated. They weren’t taken to another pod. This has happened more than a dozen times. People think because they’re inmates they’re less than human. But that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be taken care of and have their safety provided for.”

WVVA News has reached out to a spokesperson for the jail for a response.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

