Raleigh County man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing child


A Raleigh County man is facing up to 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing a child.
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man is facing up to 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing a child.

Henry Quade was sentenced in front of Judge Andrew Dimlich on Friday to serve a 5-25 year sentence after he pleaded guilty to First Degree Sexual Abuse during an earlier court appearance.

Quade was charged for abuse that spanned a two-year period starting when the child was ten.

As a result of Friday’s sentencing, Quade will be forced to register as a sex offender for life and be subject to 25 years post-release supervision.

The case was handled by Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

