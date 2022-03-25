Rain, snow, cold, and wind all on tap for the weekend

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into our Friday night, we will gradually grow unsettled. Lows overnight will fall to around freezing, generally in the low-mid 30s. We’ll start to get windy tonight as well, and especially after sundown, cold rain showers are likely.

RAIN AND SNOW FRIDAY NIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

As the night goes on, we’ll see rain mix with snow across the higher elevations (on and off) through early Saturday AM. With warm ground temps and temps just flirting with freezing, not much accumulation is expected tonight.

SATURDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring scattered rain/snow showers early, followed by more plain snow showers into the late afternoon and evening.

A WIND ADVISORY WILL GO INTO EFFECT THIS WEEKEND FOR TAZEWELL, BLAND, AND WYTHE COUNTIES.

WIND ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

Highs will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s Saturday afternoon. We’ll be windy as well, with gusts over 30 MPH at times, especially during the afternoon and evening.

WIND CHILLS (WVVA WEATHER)

Wind chills will be in the 20s throughout the day tomorrow, dropping into the teens Saturday night-early Sunday.

SNOW MAP (WVVA WEATHER)

While not much accumulation is expected for most areas during the day (mainly trace amounts on the grass at best), temps will drop below freezing Saturday night (into the 20), allowing for more snow to possibly stick to roadways. BE CAREFUL!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

Generally, we are expecting trace amounts of snow across most of the area, but some higher elevations (like Flat Top or Burke’s Garden) could see up to an inch or so of accumulation through early Sunday. North of the I-64 corridor, we could see 1-3″, with locally higher amounts across the higher elevations of northwest Pocahontas county.

COOL, DRYING OUT SUNDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Snow will taper off into Sunday AM, and we should see some breaks of sun by the afternoon, We’ll still be chilly into early next week, with highs Sunday & Monday still in the upper 30s-mid 40s.

WARM UP NEXT WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

A warm-up will ensue after that...

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.