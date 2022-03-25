Mars Bank opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new lending company has planted roots in Southern West Virginia.

The Pennsylvania-based Mars Bank opened its new location at 101 Ramey Court in Uptown Beckley on Friday. It is the bank’s first location outside of Pennsylvania.

The woman behind the Beckley enterprise is no stranger to the area. Megan Legursky was raised in Raleigh County and returned to the area to raise her family after working for Mars Bank in Pennsylvania. She also served as Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

Legursky is a seasoned mortgage expert who is available to help with residential lending needs ranging from purchasing to re-financing.

“This is where my heart is in Southern West Virginia. I want to mirror that whole-hearted service to anybody. I want the company to take roots firmly here and grow, but one step at a time.”

Legursky is available by appointment at 304-222-1114.

