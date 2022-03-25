Lewisburg man flown to hospital after fiery crash

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man from Lewisburg was flown to the hospital after the car he was driving caught fire following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined the vehicle, a 2021 Dodge Challenger, was traveling north on U.S. 219 around 12:45 p.m. when it ran off the roadway and struck a power pole and a road sign. Afterward, authorities said the car traveled across Maple Carriage Drive and struck the sign for the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center. It then came to a rest and caught on fire, an investigation found.

A passing motorist helped the 28-year-old driver of the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

The identity of the man involved in the crash was not immediately released by law enforcement and his condition was not known.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.