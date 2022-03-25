Advertisement

Gov. Jim Justice launches ‘Friends with Paws’ therapy dog program

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice launches the first statewide therapy dog program called ‘Friends With Paws.’

Certified therapy dogs will be placed in schools across West Virginia. Justice says the program will give students a furry friend to comfort them during the school day.

The program will be a partnership between Governor Justice, ‘West Virginia Communities in Schools’ and the West Virginia Department of Education.

