Gov. Jim Justice launches ‘Friends with Paws’ therapy dog program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice launches the first statewide therapy dog program called ‘Friends With Paws.’

Certified therapy dogs will be placed in schools across West Virginia. Justice says the program will give students a furry friend to comfort them during the school day.

“These dogs can alleviate stress and anxiety and do a lot of great work the great beauty of a dog, you see it with Babydog all the time. She makes us smile, she loves everybody and that’s what we hope to attain with these dogs.”

The program will be a partnership between Governor Justice, ‘West Virginia Communities in Schools’ and the West Virginia Department of Education.

