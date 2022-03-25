Food truck owners raise costs as prices surge

(CNN) - It’s not cheap to eat mobile these days.

Surging gas prices across the country are hitting food truck owners hard.

They said the weekly costs are adding up quickly, forcing them to make changes that will impact their customers’ pockets.

“The prices, everything’s going up, gas is especially hitting us,” said Michael Terrill, manager of the Tin Kitchen.

The combination of inflation and gas prices is forcing food trucks from California to the Carolinas to tap the brakes.

“it’s very uncertain right now. It’s very uncertain,” said Felicia Reese, owner of 22 Street Kitchen.

Bryan Anderson, owner of BCooks, said the rising cost of food and supplies has already impacted his menu.

“So I would pay maybe $60 for a case of salmon. Now I’m paying close to $90 for a case of salmon,” Anderson said.

However, when the price of gas started to spike last month, he had to introduce a price increase of his own.

“I could have managed with one or the other, but both at the same time, I’m just like, OK,” Anderson said.

During the height of pandemic, when restaurants closed around the country and customers craved a chef’s cooking, gourmet food trucks cashed in on changing habits.

Now many are struggling to survive.

In uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, Reese is changing her packaging and charging for condiments now but said she can’t stomach the cost of ingredients.

“We have Gulf shrimp that we’re using. It used to be like $120 a case, and now it’s like $200 a case,” she said.

Inflation data show the differences are real.

Food prices rose 1% in February, the largest monthly increase in nearly two years.

Over just the past 12 months, they went up 7.9%, the biggest spike since July 1981.

Gas prices shot up more than 6.5% last month and 38% in the past year.

These numbers barely scratched the surface of any impact Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may have on prices in the U.S.

“We were paying $60 for a tank of diesel, and now we’re paying like $90. Our generator, it was about $8 to fill it up, and now it’s like $30,” Reese said.

It’s been a double whammy for the Tin Kitchen and its two trucks.

“Travel fee is something that we’re charging now, which is not something we used to charge,” Terrill said.

In business for a dozen years, Terrill said he’s never seen anything like this.

“It just sucks, it just sucks,” he said.

They are saving money by limiting where they go and what they serve.

“We reduced our menu for sure. We’re making sure that the spots we’re going to are either nearby or it’s going to be worth our trip out there,” he said.

Permanently parking isn’t an option for these food truckers, but they do hope help, in any form, shows up.

“I have to just be strong and just you know, fight through it. But I do wish that someone would just, you know, put their foot down and like, ‘OK, hey, these guys were killing it during the pandemic. Let’s do something about it. Let’s keep them going. Let’s help them out a little,’” Anderson said.

The nationwide average for a gallon of regular gas is still around $4.25 a gallon, and diesel is around $5.05 a gallon.

