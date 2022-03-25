Beckley man sentenced to prison for distribution of fentanyl

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man was sentenced on Friday to two and a half years in prison for distributing fentanyl.

Rashad Lewis Morris, 30, admitted to selling fentanyl to an undercover informant on four different occasions in June 2021.

While law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Morris’ residence on Foster Avenue in Beckley in 2021, Morris admitted to possessing $2,900 in drug proceeds and a loaded firearm that was recovered from his bedroom.

Morris previously pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl.

