Advertisement

1,600 lb. great white shark pings off Florida’s coast

FILE - A great white shark weighing more than 1,600 pounds pinged off the Florida coast.
FILE - A great white shark weighing more than 1,600 pounds pinged off the Florida coast.(Elias Levy / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A 1,644-pound great white shark is pinging off the Gulf Coast of Florida, according to OCEARCH.

The 12.3-foot shark was tagged Sept. 8, 2021, in Nova Scotia and given the name Scot at the time.

According to OCEARCH, the male shark was named for the “welcoming and ocean first dedicated people of Nova Scotia.”

Scot was the first white shark sampled during OCEARCH’s Expedition Nova Scotia 2021 and has since been swimming along the east coast. He has traveled an estimated 3,190 miles.

Scot pinged off the Miami coast in February before swimming around the peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico.

OCEARCH explained that a ping happens when an animal breaks the surface of the water, sending data to researchers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks, Wallace mugs
Suspects sought in shooting death of 13-year-old
A routine trip to the Sophia Post Office nearly turned deadly for an 83-year-old Raleigh County...
Raleigh County man saves 83-year-old woman from being crushed by car
A man from Lewisburg was flown to the hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon
Lewisburg man flown to hospital after fiery crash
A Raleigh County man is facing up to 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing a child.
Raleigh County man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing child
Southern Regional Jail guard confirms inmates going days without water
Southern Regional Jail guard confirms inmates going days without water

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Russia may shift war aims; 300 reported dead in theater
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
Southwest Airlines employee attacked at Atlanta airport by Nevada man
VIDEO: Passenger attacks Southwest Airlines employee after being escorted off flight
Migdelia Guadalupe
Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride