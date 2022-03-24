Warm and dry today; winter-like this weekend

We are drying out today with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the 60s across the region. Breezy conditions are expected today with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph but we won’t be as windy as we were yesterday.

A dry and warm day is expected across the area today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Dry conditions will continue into the overnight hours with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will dip down into the 30s and 40s tonight. Breezy conditions will continue as well.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Unsettled weather moves in tomorrow as a cold front approaches the region. Showers are expected mainly during the afternoon and evening hours and it may get cold enough for some snow to mix in overnight. Temperatures will top off in the 40s Friday with lows in the 30s.

Futurecast showing rain showers mixing with snow at times on Friday evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

A mix of rain and snow showers will continue to fall throughout the day on Saturday. Little to no snow accumulation is expected as snow should be fairly light and the ground is warm from our recent stretch of mild temperatures. Highs will top off in the 30s and 40s on Saturday and Sunday. We look to dry out on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain and snow showers continue through Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will warm up heading into next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

