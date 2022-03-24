Turnpike traffic backed up following two tractor trailer accidents

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Traffic is backed up on the West Virginia Turnpike Thursday afternoon after two separate tractor trailer accidents occurred.

West Virginia Turnpike Authority (WVTA) says a tractor trailer rolled over just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning on I-77 North at mile marker 60 in Fayette County.

A second accident involving a tractor trailer and three other vehicles happened around 3:15 p.m.

The second accident occurred 10 miles away from the first accident at mile marker 50 in Raleigh County.

WVTA says the tractor trailer rolled over a hill.

Minor injuries were reported, but WVTA says a few people were transported to an area hospital.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.