Advertisement

Turnpike traffic backed up following two tractor trailer accidents

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Traffic is backed up on the West Virginia Turnpike Thursday afternoon after two separate tractor trailer accidents occurred.

West Virginia Turnpike Authority (WVTA) says a tractor trailer rolled over just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning on I-77 North at mile marker 60 in Fayette County.

A second accident involving a tractor trailer and three other vehicles happened around 3:15 p.m.

The second accident occurred 10 miles away from the first accident at mile marker 50 in Raleigh County.

WVTA says the tractor trailer rolled over a hill.

Minor injuries were reported, but WVTA says a few people were transported to an area hospital.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richlands, Va. residents say utility bills are on the rise.
High power bills prompt outcry
WVVA News is digging deeper into conditions at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) following the death...
Girlfriend of inmate complains of overcrowded conditions at SRJ after death of inmate
Brooks, Wallace mugs
Bluefield Police Dept. search for two suspects wanted in the killing of a 13 year-old girl
Governor Jim Justice was at the park March 22nd to help stock Glade Creek with golden trout for...
Anglers rejoice: Golden trout stocking underway in W.Va.
A routine trip to the Sophia Post Office nearly turned deadly for an 83-year-old Raleigh County...
Raleigh County man saves 83-year-old woman from being crushed by car

Latest News

Carroll County Storm Damage... 3.23.22
Weather service confirms EF2 tornado hit Carroll County
Brooks, Wallace mugs
Bluefield Police Dept. search for two suspects wanted in the killing of a 13 year-old girl
A routine trip to the Sophia Post Office nearly turned deadly for an 83-year-old Raleigh County...
Raleigh County man saves 83-year-old woman from being crushed by car
Shawn D Painter
Gauley Bridge man facing felony charges in Fayette County