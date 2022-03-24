Tazewell County BOS considers panhandler ordinances

POUNDING MILL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County leaders look to address panhandlers. Authorities say the intersection where Route 19 meets Route 460 is a hazardous intersection. County supervisors are considering implementing ordinances for loitering and obstruction of state routes.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt says the panhandlers have become a danger for drivers.

“It’s an extremely bust intersection. To get to the middle part of the intersection where people stand you have to cross the roadway. Any part that you cross is going to be busy. If a driver is not paying enough attention or maybe an elderly driver, it’s easy for someone to get hit.”

The Tazewell County Board Of Supervisors will hold a meeting on April 5th to further discuss the potential ordinances.

