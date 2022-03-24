Advertisement

Tazewell County BOS considers panhandler ordinances

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POUNDING MILL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County leaders look to address panhandlers. Authorities say the intersection where Route 19 meets Route 460 is a hazardous intersection. County supervisors are considering implementing ordinances for loitering and obstruction of state routes.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt says the panhandlers have become a danger for drivers.

The Tazewell County Board Of Supervisors will hold a meeting on April 5th to further discuss the potential ordinances.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richlands, Va. residents say utility bills are on the rise.
High power bills prompt outcry
WVVA News is digging deeper into conditions at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) following the death...
Girlfriend of inmate complains of overcrowded conditions at SRJ after death of inmate
Brooks, Wallace mugs
Suspects sought in shooting death of 13-year-old
Governor Jim Justice was at the park March 22nd to help stock Glade Creek with golden trout for...
Anglers rejoice: Golden trout stocking underway in W.Va.
A routine trip to the Sophia Post Office nearly turned deadly for an 83-year-old Raleigh County...
Raleigh County man saves 83-year-old woman from being crushed by car

Latest News

Hayley McPherson
Princeton’s Hayley McPherson signs with WVU Tech
Christina Hale
PikeView’s Christina Hale signs with Concord
Taylor Ray
Tazewell’s Taylor Ray signs with Averett University
Ethan Mills
Tazewell’s Ethan Mills signs with Bluefield University
Senator Shelley Moore Capito says she’s against adjusting the federal tax on fuel.
Sen. Capito says she won’t support a federal gas tax suspension