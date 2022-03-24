Tazewell County BOS considers panhandler ordinances
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POUNDING MILL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County leaders look to address panhandlers. Authorities say the intersection where Route 19 meets Route 460 is a hazardous intersection. County supervisors are considering implementing ordinances for loitering and obstruction of state routes.
Sheriff Brian Hieatt says the panhandlers have become a danger for drivers.
The Tazewell County Board Of Supervisors will hold a meeting on April 5th to further discuss the potential ordinances.
