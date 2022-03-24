Advertisement

Ole’ Man Winter will sneak back in this weekend

A cold front will bring cold rain, some snow, and gusty winds Friday-Saturday
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

For the rest of the evening, we look quiet and mild still for this time of year. Most of tonight looks mild, with just passing clouds. By early Friday we will be cooler, with lows in the upper 30s/low 40s.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring some breaks of sun early, but cloud cover will quickly roll in during the afternoon as a front moves through the region. With winds shifting more out of the northwest, we’ll be chilly and windy Friday, with highs in the 40s.

RAIN/SNOW FRIDAY EVE
RAIN/SNOW FRIDAY EVE(WVVA WEATHER)

During the afternoon, we will see cold rain showers develop, mixing with snow across the highest elevations by Friday night. Friday night, lows will flirt with freezing, falling into the low-mid 30s.

OLE' MAN WINTER STRIKES BACK SAT
OLE' MAN WINTER STRIKES BACK SAT(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring even colder weather, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. With gusty NW winds, sporadic power loss cannot be ruled out, and IT WILL FEEL COLDER THAN IT ACTUALLY IS. WIND CHILLS WILL LIKELY BE IN THE throughout the day. We’ll see rain and snow through the first part of the day, changing to straight snow by late Saturday afternoon/evening.

WIND CHILL SATURDAY
WIND CHILL SATURDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

While accumulations look little for areas, and we have a warm ground present, temps will fall below freezing Saturday night, into the 20s. More snow will stick then, especially across the highest elevations. Be wary of slick areas, especially on back and side streets Saturday night-early Sunday.

MODEL DATA SNOW
MODEL DATA SNOW(WVVA WEATHER)

Snow will wrap up Sunday AM and the sun will come back out, but we will still be chilly & breezy with highs in the upper 30s/low 40s again.

Next week, we look to warm back up again...

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

