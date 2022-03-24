Advertisement

Mountaineer Food Bank set’s up mobile food bank for Beckley Community

March 22nd The Mountaineer Food Bank did its part to give to those in need.
March 22nd The Mountaineer Food Bank did its part to give to those in need.
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On March 22nd, The Mountaineer Food Bank did its part to give to those in need.

A mobile food pantry was set up at Linda K. Epling Stadium from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

These pantries were created to help in food deserted areas or places where accessibility is limited.

The non-profit is aided by churches, schools, and community centers in the area. There were many volunteers at the food bank that were eager to give back to the community.

“It’s a joyful feeling. I feel like I’m doing the hands of the lord to deliver the food to the people that actually need it.”, said Charles Bridgeman, Senior Student, Life Changers Outreach.

The volunteers said they had enough food for 350 cars and by 3 p.m. they were almost out.

