Advertisement

Gauley Bridge man facing felony charges in Fayette County

Shawn D Painter
Shawn D Painter(Fayette County Sheriffs Department)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Gauley Bridge man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

Shawn D Painter, 44, of Gauley Bridge, is charged with the felony offense of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury and the misdemeanor offense of Domestic Battery.

Wednesday evening, deputies were dispatched to a domestic in Gauley Bridge. Deputies met with the caller in her vehicle at a nearby gas station.

She had told deputies that her husband had hit her and when she left the residence with her juvenile children, her husband followed her in his vehicle and attempted to push her off the roadway.

Deputies did see evidence to support her statements.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richlands, Va. residents say utility bills are on the rise.
High power bills prompt outcry
WVVA News is digging deeper into conditions at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) following the death...
Girlfriend of inmate complains of overcrowded conditions at SRJ after death of inmate
Governor Jim Justice was at the park March 22nd to help stock Glade Creek with golden trout for...
Anglers rejoice: Golden trout stocking underway in W.Va.
Oak Hill High School was gifted a half million dollar weapons detection system on Tuesday.
Fayette County school first in nation to receive advanced screening technology
Beckley’s long-time police chief will be retiring next month.
Beckley police chief retiring

Latest News

Americans need to hunker down online and prepare for a different threat from Russia: a cyber...
Cybersecurity experts give you the do’s and don’t of keeping your online info safe
Sign outside of Flat Top Arms
Area gun shop says certain weapons and ammo in higher demand
March 22nd The Mountaineer Food Bank did its part to give to those in need.
Volunteers run mobile food bank in Beckley
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection