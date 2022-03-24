Gauley Bridge man facing felony charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Gauley Bridge man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

Shawn D Painter, 44, of Gauley Bridge, is charged with the felony offense of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury and the misdemeanor offense of Domestic Battery.

Wednesday evening, deputies were dispatched to a domestic in Gauley Bridge. Deputies met with the caller in her vehicle at a nearby gas station.

She had told deputies that her husband had hit her and when she left the residence with her juvenile children, her husband followed her in his vehicle and attempted to push her off the roadway.

Deputies did see evidence to support her statements.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.