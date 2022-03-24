Drying out into Thursday; a second cold front moves in Friday

OVERNIGHT PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

With the sun having gone down now, energy for storms is quickly waning. The rest of the night is looking cloudy, foggy at times, and windy at times with low temps in the upper 40s/low 50s. We still will see occasional showers through the night and into early Thursday AM, but they will be light and hit-or-miss.

THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

By Thursday afternoon, we’ll still be breezy, but drier, with some breaks of sun and highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s.Thursday night, we will be cooler, with low temps falling into the upper 30s-low 40s and partly cloudy skies.

CHANCE OF PRECIP (WVVA WEATHER)

A second cold front will push through our area at the end of the workweek. While this front doesn’t look to bring severe weather, it will bring in COOLER AIR. Cold rain showers are likely Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Temps will only be in the 40s Friday afternoon, and rain will likely mix with snow some into Friday evening as temps fall into the low-mid 30s.

COLDER THIS WEEKEND (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday, highs again will only reach the 40s, and rain/snow showers are likely on and off throughout the day. Saturday night, low temps will hit the 20s, and a few lingering snow showers could still be around. Crank the heat! While this won’t be a major storm, we could have some trace to light accumulations across higher elevations Saturday night-early Sunday.

MODEL DATA SNOW/SLEET (WVVA WEATHER)

We dry out Sunday, but will still be on the cooler side.

Next week (at a glance), another warming trend will ensue...

Stay tuned!

