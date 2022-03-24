Advertisement

Cybersecurity experts give you the do’s and don’t of keeping your online info safe

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WVVA) - As Ukrainians attempt to fight back against their Russian Invaders. Americans need to hunker down online and prepare for a different threat from Russia: a cyber attack.

James Quesenberry is a Criminal Justice and Cyber Security Instructor. He said that one of the biggest vulnerabilities for internet users is their passwords.

Another avenue of cyberattack is ‘email fishing’. This is when hackers send phony links. The unsuspecting victims then turn over the keys to their electronic kingdom to unknown persons who can do damage to your computer. Even cutting off your access to the device

Quesenberry says stick to what you know when you surf the web.

According to Last Pass’, 1-in-3 people around the world have been victimized by hackers.

