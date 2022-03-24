Cybersecurity experts give you the do’s and don’t of keeping your online info safe

(WVVA) - As Ukrainians attempt to fight back against their Russian Invaders. Americans need to hunker down online and prepare for a different threat from Russia: a cyber attack.

“There are lots of different things they can go after. Generally, it’s personal information or government information, it’s information in general. To create problems you have it from that aspect. Monetary gain, to gain information to take peoples money.”

James Quesenberry is a Criminal Justice and Cyber Security Instructor. He said that one of the biggest vulnerabilities for internet users is their passwords.

“The simplest thing to keep your information safe is don’t give your information out. Don’t depend on passwords and everything on your computer. One of the biggest things that people do is hit ‘save password’. When you save that password it creates more of a vulnerability.”

Another avenue of cyberattack is ‘email fishing’. This is when hackers send phony links. The unsuspecting victims then turn over the keys to their electronic kingdom to unknown persons who can do damage to your computer. Even cutting off your access to the device

Quesenberry says stick to what you know when you surf the web.

“The best answer to that is don’t do anything technical. We know that’s not an option in today’s time. Just be careful, be mindful of what you’re doing, pay attention, don’t open things you don’t what it is. Don’t be going places that you don’t know what they are on the internet.”

According to Last Pass’, 1-in-3 people around the world have been victimized by hackers.

