Bluefield Police Dept. search for two suspects wanted in the killing of a 13 year-old girl

Brooks, Wallace mugs
Brooks, Wallace mugs(Bluefield WV Police Department)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - At 11 p.m. Wednesday evening, Bluefield W.Va. police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Route 460 and Cumberland Road.

According to the Bluefield W.Va. Police Department, shots were fired into a car at the intersection. A 13 year-old was in the car. She was transported to Princeton Community Hospital and has since died from her injuries sustained in the shooting.

During a press conference, police said the shooting began at a house located on Memorial Ave after a domestic dispute occurred. The suspects fired one shot while at the house and then followed a car that left the premises before firing a second shot at the car.

Police have warrants for first degree murder for two individuals believed to be involved with the shooting.

Isis Wallace is a 22-year-old black female, she is 5′8″ in height and she weighs 250+ pounds.

Nichole Brooks is a 43-year-old black female, she is 5′9″ in height and weighs 200+ pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact Bluefield West Virginia Police Department at (304)-327-6101 option 1 or call 911. These individuals are considered dangerous, please do not approach them.

