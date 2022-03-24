Area gun shop says certain weapons and ammo in higher demand

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ronnie Wood reports brisk business inside Flat Top Arms in Beckley. He says he hasn’t seen a surge in the demand for firearms like this since the coronavirus lockdowns in 2020.

“I believe more than anything it’s uncertainty with our environment that we’re in today. Politically, overseas what we have today with our neighbors over there. What’s going on in Ukraine. Everything has them in a state of alarm” said Wood.

Wood says the people coming in to buy the guns see the Ukrainian government arming citizens and customers here don’t want to wait for government issued firearms should a similar scenario unfold on American soil. Those customers see the Ukrainian struggle to fight back.

“I don’t remember the total number of firearms the government issued but it was a pittance compared to the number that was needed and they didn’t have anything to fight with. A prepared people is much more difficult to overcome than someone who is of no preparation at all” said Wood.

It’s not just any guns that are flying off the shelves, the current rise in sales is for tactical weapons and the ammunition for them. Wood says sanctions will cut off the supply.

“We have seen sanctions on Russia. A lot of that type of ammunition, the economical version has came from Russia. That will not be for the foreseeable future so people are trying to grab up what’s out here available” said Wood.

