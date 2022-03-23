Advertisement

Rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms are all on tap for today

Some storms could turn strong to severe today
By Collin Rogers
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Widespread rain will fall throughout the morning hours but will become more scattered during the afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible as well which may turn strong to severe later this morning and into the afternoon hours. Damaging winds and locally heavy downpours are the greatest threats, however, small hail cannot be ruled out. We will also be very windy out there. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph but winds may gust over 40 mph at times. Those strong southerly winds will keep us mild with highs in the 60s and 70s today.

We are under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe thunderstorms.
We are under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe thunderstorms.(WVVA WEATHER)
Windy conditions are expected today with winds occasionally gusting over 40 mph.
Windy conditions are expected today with winds occasionally gusting over 40 mph.(WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and storms are possible this evening, but we will dry out after midnight. Gusty winds will continue through the overnight hours and temperatures will bottom out in the 40s for most.

Outlook for tonight
Outlook for tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

We should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday and temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper 50s and 60s. The dry conditions don’t last long though.

Futurecast shows a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 60s.
Futurecast shows a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will approach our area on Friday bringing some scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures. Highs will only top off in the 40s on Friday and Saturday and it may get cold enough for some snow to mix in on Saturday.

A cold front will bring rain and snow showers for the end of the week.
A cold front will bring rain and snow showers for the end of the week.(WVVA WEATHER)

Drier conditions will move in on Sunday but we will stay chilly. Warmer air moves in heading into next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

