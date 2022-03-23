Advertisement

Independence baseball wins season opener

WVSSAC Baseball
By Hannah Howard
Mar. 23, 2022
COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Independence baseball team opened its season on Tuesday night at home, hosting George Washington.

Independence exploded in the bottom of the first inning, to put eight runs on the board after George Washington put two on the board in the top of the first.

But a six run third for George Washington kept this one interesting. Independence pulls out the victory, 12-10. Clay Basham got the win, Atticus Goodson the save.

