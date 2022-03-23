Independence baseball wins season opener

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Independence baseball team opened its season on Tuesday night at home, hosting George Washington.

Independence exploded in the bottom of the first inning, to put eight runs on the board after George Washington put two on the board in the top of the first.

But a six run third for George Washington kept this one interesting. Independence pulls out the victory, 12-10. Clay Basham got the win, Atticus Goodson the save.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.