High power bills prompt outcry

Richlands, Va. residents say utility bills are on the rise.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Richlands, Va. residents say they’ve seen unusually high power bills in recent months. Local leaders say it’s a complex issue as the town distributes it’s own power, and customers say they need relief immediately.

“I want to move,” said Billy Horton. “In the month of December, you know, when we [were] using electricity to heat the house, it was, I believe my wife said $421 dollars ... last month it was $821.”

“It was $600,” said Evie Monk. “I live by myself, my house is not very big and I leave my heater on 62 degrees. It’s been about $350 in the winter in the past.”

Richlands is one of around a dozen municipalities in Va. that distribute their own power. Councilmembers claim it’s worked in the past, but some concede the situation must change.

“It’s our number one priority,” said Mike Street, councilmember. “It’s not a short-term fix, it’s incredibly complex.”

“People on a low, on an income that’s bringing in $1,800 dollars can’t pay an electric bill for $800 dollars,” said Doug Ratliff, councilmember.

For those who pay the town for their power, it’s part of a utility bill including water, sewage and trash collection as well. Local attorney T. Shea Cook sees the issue as potentially larger than personal finance.

“It has a direct impact on economic development, it has a direct impact on the population of the town,” said Cook. “You’re dealing with the decline in population, you definitely don’t want to have town practices that facilitate that outward movement from the town.

