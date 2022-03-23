Advertisement

Beckley Police chief retiring


Beckley’s long-time police chief will be retiring next month.
Beckley’s long-time police chief will be retiring next month.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley’s long-time police chief will be retiring next month.

Chief Lonnie Christian’s last day will be on April 12, at which time a new chief will be appointed by the mayor and voted on by council.

Chief Christian took on the role of chief in 2014, leading the department through several major changes.

Driving through Uptown, it’s hard to miss some of the major changes under Chief Christian’s helm --the construction of a new multi-million dollar facility.

“He’s worked so hard. He got us a new building, new cruisers, updated equipment, and new uniforms,” said Capt. F.D. Shelton.

It was a sentiment echoed by Chief of Detectives Dave Allard on Wednesday. “The technology we have here compared to what we had previously has really moved the department forward. I think his contribution will be long-lasting.”

While the department has undergone several surface changes, including the move to blue uniforms, Chief Christian is responsible for a lot of behind the scenes work as well. His colleagues credit him with stepping up community policing through bike and foot patrols, joining the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, and creating a special unit dedicated to tracking crime data.

“He’s really been big on intelligence-led policing,” said Det. Allard. “That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing, not just sending out people on patrol, but patrolling with a purpose.”

But more than his accomplishments, Chief Deputy Dean Bailey said Christian will be remembered as a friend. He started with Chief Christian as a young police officer 25 years ago.

“I really wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter. All he’s done here, he’ll do well wherever he goes and whomever gets him is lucky.”

As Chief Christian prepares to part ways with department, he gives all the credit back to his officers and the community.

“I just really want to thank the officers for all the hard work they’ve done, all the contributions they’ve made. Without them, I wouldn’t have accomplishments. You have to have a team to do the things you do.”

The Mayor is expected to name Chief Christian’s replacement at a council meeting set for April 12, which will also be Chief Christian’s last day in office.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVVA News is digging deeper into conditions at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) following the death...
Girlfriend of inmate complains of overcrowded conditions at SRJ after death of inmate
Richlands, Va. residents say utility bills are on the rise.
High power bills prompt outcry
According to the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) website, Sierra Jones has been found and is...
Fayette County woman reported missing arrested by police
The overseas surge of the new BA.2 Omicron Variant is concerning. Over the past 2-weeks, BA.2...
New strain of COVID-19 makes it’s way to the U.S.
Oak Hill High School was gifted a half million dollar weapons detection system on Tuesday.
Fayette County school first in nation to receive advanced screening technology

Latest News

The Beckley Police Department and Crimestoppers WV would like to request the assistance of the...
Crimestoppers doubling reward for tips that lead to arrest after recent spike in gun violence
Governor Jim Justice was at the park March 22nd to help stock Glade Creek with golden trout for...
Anglers rejoice: Golden trout stocking underway in W.Va.
Independence Season Opener
Independence baseball wins season opener
Brayden Surface
Graham’s Brayden Surface signs with Bluefield University golf