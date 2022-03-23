Beckley Police chief retiring

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley’s long-time police chief will be retiring next month.

Chief Lonnie Christian’s last day will be on April 12, at which time a new chief will be appointed by the mayor and voted on by council.

Chief Christian took on the role of chief in 2014, leading the department through several major changes.

Driving through Uptown, it’s hard to miss some of the major changes under Chief Christian’s helm --the construction of a new multi-million dollar facility.

“He’s worked so hard. He got us a new building, new cruisers, updated equipment, and new uniforms,” said Capt. F.D. Shelton.

It was a sentiment echoed by Chief of Detectives Dave Allard on Wednesday. “The technology we have here compared to what we had previously has really moved the department forward. I think his contribution will be long-lasting.”

While the department has undergone several surface changes, including the move to blue uniforms, Chief Christian is responsible for a lot of behind the scenes work as well. His colleagues credit him with stepping up community policing through bike and foot patrols, joining the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, and creating a special unit dedicated to tracking crime data.

“He’s really been big on intelligence-led policing,” said Det. Allard. “That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing, not just sending out people on patrol, but patrolling with a purpose.”

But more than his accomplishments, Chief Deputy Dean Bailey said Christian will be remembered as a friend. He started with Chief Christian as a young police officer 25 years ago.

“I really wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter. All he’s done here, he’ll do well wherever he goes and whomever gets him is lucky.”

As Chief Christian prepares to part ways with department, he gives all the credit back to his officers and the community.

“I just really want to thank the officers for all the hard work they’ve done, all the contributions they’ve made. Without them, I wouldn’t have accomplishments. You have to have a team to do the things you do.”

The Mayor is expected to name Chief Christian’s replacement at a council meeting set for April 12, which will also be Chief Christian’s last day in office.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.