Anglers rejoice: Golden trout stocking underway in W.Va.

Governor Jim Justice was at the park March 22nd to help stock Glade Creek with golden trout for...
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GLAD CREEK, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources began the process of stocking waterways across the state with golden trout on Tuesday at Babcock State Park.

Governor Jim Justice, who is an angler himself, was on hand for the moment.

“We changed the way we stock fish,” said Justice. “It’s still not perfect but it’s a whole lot better than just backing the truck up right there and dumping them all right there. We had to do that because we didn’t have the money, we didn’t have the people, we didn’t have any other choices.”

The ‘West Virginia Gold Rush,’ now in its fifth year, involves stocking more than 60 lakes and streams across the state with some 50,000 golden trout. The fish were bred by biologists for years before being introduced to the public in 1963, according to the Division of Natural Resources (DNR).

The dates for this year’s Gold Rush are March 29 - April 9.

Of the tens-of-thousands of golden trout stocked, 100 have specially marked, numbered flags. Anglers who catch them will have the opportunity to enter to win prizes, according to the DNR. Five winners will earn free West Virginia lifetime fishing licenses.

For more information, please visit https://wvdnr.gov/fishing/gold-rush/

