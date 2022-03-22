Advertisement

Zelenskyy thanks Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for raising $35 million for Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis thank those who have donated to their fundraiser for Ukraine. (Source: GoFundMe/Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than $35 million for Ukraine, which earned them a special “thank you” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.

The actors had a goal to raise $30 million on GoFundMe for Kunis’ home country, where she was born in 1983.

More than 71,000 people have donated as of Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy thanked the couple for being “among the first to respond to our grief.”

“Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world,” Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet, sharing a photo of himself on a video call with Kutcher and Kunis.

The money raised will be donated to Flexport – an organization that is shipping relief supplies to refugees – and to Airbnb, which is providing free housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Kutcher and Kunis also pledged to donate $3 million of their own money.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) website, Sierra Jones has been found and is...
Fayette County woman reported missing arrested by police
In Tazewell County there has been an increased law enforcement presence in the Pounding Mill...
Search efforts lead to larger police presence in Tazewell County
Dreama Denver is known for her role in Gilligan’s Island and her work with Little Buddy Radio.
“Gilligan’s Dreams” author shares memories of her famous husband
The overseas surge of the new BA.2 Omicron Variant is concerning. Over the past 2-weeks, BA.2...
New strain of COVID-19 makes it’s way to the U.S.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
UPDATED: W.Va. State Police arrest wanted man in murder investigation

Latest News

Couy Griffin was convicted of illegally entering U.S. Capitol grounds during the riot that...
Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6
White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
Oak Hill High School was gifted a half million dollar weapons detection system on Tuesday.
Fayette County school first in nation to receive advanced screening technology
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat