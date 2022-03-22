Advertisement

Rain and thunderstorms move into the area tomorrow

Some storms could turn strong to severe
Some storms could turn strong to severe tomorrow.
Some storms could turn strong to severe tomorrow.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As we head into the overnight hours, we will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies before midnight. Rain will begin to move into the area late tonight thanks to a cold front approaching the region. Winds will start picking up as well out of the southeast at 10-20 mph but could gust over 35 mph at times. Those southerly winds keep us unseasonably mild tonight with lows only getting down into the 50s for most.

Outlook for tonight
Outlook for tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Widespread rain will fall across the region tomorrow morning and become more scattered during the afternoon. Some isolated thunderstorms are possible as well and they have the chance to turn strong to even severe. The greatest threats would be damaging winds and locally heavy downpours, however, we can’t rule out some small hail as well. We will stay windy as well with wind gusts possibly over 40 mph at times. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 60s and 70s once again.

Widespread rain will become more scattered during the afternoon. Some isolated thunderstorms...
Widespread rain will become more scattered during the afternoon. Some isolated thunderstorms are possible as well which could be on the stronger side.(WVVA WEATHER)

We look to dry out for the day on Thursday and temperatures will remain above average in the 50s and 60s. A weak cold front will approach the region on Friday bringing some rain and possibly some snow showers into the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler with most only in the 40s on Friday and Saturday.

Scattered rain and even some snow showers are possible on Friday and Saturday.
Scattered rain and even some snow showers are possible on Friday and Saturday.(WVVA WEATHER)

We dry up on Sunday and stay chilly in the 40s, but we do look to warm up heading into next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) website, Sierra Jones has been found and is...
Fayette County woman reported missing arrested by police
In Tazewell County there has been an increased law enforcement presence in the Pounding Mill...
Search efforts lead to larger police presence in Tazewell County
Dreama Denver is known for her role in Gilligan’s Island and her work with Little Buddy Radio.
“Gilligan’s Dreams” author shares memories of her famous husband
The overseas surge of the new BA.2 Omicron Variant is concerning. Over the past 2-weeks, BA.2...
New strain of COVID-19 makes it’s way to the U.S.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
UPDATED: W.Va. State Police arrest wanted man in murder investigation

Latest News

Cloudy and mild conditions today
Cloudy and mild conditions today
A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunderstorms on Wednesday.
Cloudy today, rain and storms move in tomorrow
Full video forecast (3/21/2022)
Full video forecast (3/21/2022)
MOWING FORECAST
Clouds build in on Tuesday; we could turn stormy by midweek