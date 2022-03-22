Rain and thunderstorms move into the area tomorrow

As we head into the overnight hours, we will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies before midnight. Rain will begin to move into the area late tonight thanks to a cold front approaching the region. Winds will start picking up as well out of the southeast at 10-20 mph but could gust over 35 mph at times. Those southerly winds keep us unseasonably mild tonight with lows only getting down into the 50s for most.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Widespread rain will fall across the region tomorrow morning and become more scattered during the afternoon. Some isolated thunderstorms are possible as well and they have the chance to turn strong to even severe. The greatest threats would be damaging winds and locally heavy downpours, however, we can’t rule out some small hail as well. We will stay windy as well with wind gusts possibly over 40 mph at times. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 60s and 70s once again.

Widespread rain will become more scattered during the afternoon. Some isolated thunderstorms are possible as well which could be on the stronger side. (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to dry out for the day on Thursday and temperatures will remain above average in the 50s and 60s. A weak cold front will approach the region on Friday bringing some rain and possibly some snow showers into the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler with most only in the 40s on Friday and Saturday.

Scattered rain and even some snow showers are possible on Friday and Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We dry up on Sunday and stay chilly in the 40s, but we do look to warm up heading into next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

