Police ask for help in locating missing Fayette County man

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Joel Young, 28, of Meadow Fork School Road, was last seen Saturday, March 19th at 11:30 a.m. leaving his house on foot.

Young is 6 foot tall, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Young is also missing his right arm below the elbow and his left middle finger.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

If you have any information on where Young might be, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.