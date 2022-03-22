Advertisement

Police ask for help in locating missing Fayette County man

Joel Young
Joel Young(Fayette County Sheriffs Department)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Joel Young, 28, of Meadow Fork School Road, was last seen Saturday, March 19th at 11:30 a.m. leaving his house on foot.

Young is 6 foot tall, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Young is also missing his right arm below the elbow and his left middle finger.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

If you have any information on where Young might be, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) website, Sierra Jones has been found and is...
Fayette County woman reported missing arrested by police
In Tazewell County there has been an increased law enforcement presence in the Pounding Mill...
Search efforts lead to larger police presence in Tazewell County
Dreama Denver is known for her role in Gilligan’s Island and her work with Little Buddy Radio.
“Gilligan’s Dreams” author shares memories of her famous husband
The overseas surge of the new BA.2 Omicron Variant is concerning. Over the past 2-weeks, BA.2...
New strain of COVID-19 makes it’s way to the U.S.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
UPDATED: W.Va. State Police arrest wanted man in murder investigation

Latest News

The overseas surge of the new BA.2 Omicron Variant is concerning. Over the past 2-weeks, BA.2...
New strain of COVID-19 makes it’s way to the U.S.
It’s ‘Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week’ in West Virginia. The CDC estimated...
West Virginia recognizes ‘Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week’
Bluefield state college will receive $1-million as part of a workforce expansion program...
Bluefield State College nursing program receives $1 million in grant money
Theatre West Virginia is re-creating the community of Coalwood during it’s heyday and bringing...
Theatre West Virginia brings Homer Hickam’s “Rocket Boy” to life