Fayette County school first in nation to receive advanced screening technology


Oak Hill High School was gifted a half million dollar weapons detection system on Tuesday.
Oak Hill High School was gifted a half million dollar weapons detection system on Tuesday.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Oak Hill High School was gifted a half million dollar weapons detection system on Tuesday.

The school was chosen by Boston based company Evolv Technologies, through their Give Evolv grant program, to receive the gift out of a nationwide pool of applications.

The detection system’s makers said it is the most advanced screening technology available on the market today, being utilized by NFL teams and Disney World.

According to Evolv Board Member Kevin Charlton, the technology takes the screening you see at the airport one step further, removing the need to take off any items of clothing.

“Traditional metal detectors detect metal. The difference with Evolv is we can tell what the object is. If it’s a cell phone, we can tell it’s a cell phone. If you come in with a weapon, we can tell it’s a gun and where you are carrying it.”

The hope is to not only improve student safety and prevent a school shooting, but also give students peace of mind in knowing they are in a safe learning environment.

Leaders at Oak Hill High School also say the technology helps students get to class faster by eliminating the wait time that comes with a traditional metal detector system.

