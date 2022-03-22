Cloudy today, rain and storms move in tomorrow

Temperatures are starting off unseasonably mild this morning in the 40s for most. We will soar into the 60s and even the 70s for some later this afternoon. More clouds will build into our region today ahead of a cold front that will move through tomorrow.

Mainly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s/70s are expected today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Cloudy conditions are expected tonight and some rain is possible late. Temperatures will stay mild for this time of the year only getting down into the 40s and 50s. Winds will pick up out of the southeast at 10-20 mph but gusts upwards of 30-35 mph are possible.

Outlook for tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will continue to fall throughout the day tomorrow. Temperatures will top off in the 60s and low 70s once again and with this mild air, we may have enough instability for some thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and some small hail possible. We will see strong winds even without thunderstorms out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible.

Strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Gutsy winds are expected throughout the day tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will cool down a little on Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s but we look to dry out with a mix of sun and clouds. Another front will move through on Friday bringing another chance of rain. Showers and even some snow showers are possible into Saturday and temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will only top off in the 40s for most on both days.

Some showers and possibly snow showers are possible to end out the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to warm up and dry out as we head into next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.