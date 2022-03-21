Advertisement

White House decides against sending gas cards to families

Gas prices spiked to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine but started to gradually decline...
Gas prices spiked to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine but started to gradually decline over the past week.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The White House considered sending gas cards to families to help offset record-high gas prices before eventually deciding it’s not feasible.

A source familiar with the administration’s thinking said the Biden Administration is worried gas cards won’t work because of execution issues and fraud concerns.

The source said in the past, cards have been stolen from mailboxes.

They are studying the pros and cons of various other proposals to help Americans.

Gas prices spiked to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine but started to gradually decline over the past week.

The Biden Administration has already announced the release of oil from emergency stockpiles. It’s a coordinated action with the International Energy Agency.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Tazewell County there has been an increased law enforcement presence in the Pounding Mill...
Search efforts lead to larger police presence in Tazewell County
According to the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) website, Sierra Jones has been found and is...
Fayette County woman reported missing arrested by police
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
UPDATED: W.Va. State Police arrest wanted man in murder investigation
There is a new business open in Welch serving up sweet treats and something savory. March 19th...
Welch has never been sweeter
Sen. Joe Manchin and Interior Sec. Deb Haaland speak at New River Gorge National Park
Sen. Manchin, Interior Secretary Haaland wrap up W.Va. tour at New River Gorge National Park

Latest News

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram on ‘extremism’ charges
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared on Capitol Hill Monday to take part in a hearing of...
Jackson pledges to decide cases ‘without fear or favor’
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine invasion: As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
EXPLAINER: Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized, not with COVID-19
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse