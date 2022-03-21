Advertisement

West Virginia recognizes ‘Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week’

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - It’s ‘Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week’ in West Virginia. The CDC estimated nearly half of Americans aren’t prepared for severe weather.

More than 40% do not have a basic first aid kit. The National Weather Service in Charleston, WV said to prepare before bad weather arrives.

The National Weather Service in West Virginia will also be conducting a statewide ‘Tornado Drill’ on Tuesday, March 22nd at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) website, Sierra Jones has been found and is...
Fayette County woman reported missing arrested by police
In Tazewell County there has been an increased law enforcement presence in the Pounding Mill...
Search efforts lead to larger police presence in Tazewell County
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
UPDATED: W.Va. State Police arrest wanted man in murder investigation
There is a new business open in Welch serving up sweet treats and something savory. March 19th...
Welch has never been sweeter
Sen. Joe Manchin and Interior Sec. Deb Haaland speak at New River Gorge National Park
Sen. Manchin, Interior Secretary Haaland wrap up W.Va. tour at New River Gorge National Park

Latest News

The overseas surge of the new BA.2 Omicron Variant is concerning. Over the past 2-weeks, BA.2...
New strain of COVID-19 makes it’s way to the U.S.
Bluefield state college will receive $1-million as part of a workforce expansion program...
Bluefield State College nursing program receives $1 million in grant money
Theatre West Virginia is re-creating the community of Coalwood during it’s heyday and bringing...
Theatre West Virginia brings Homer Hickam’s “Rocket Boy” to life
Dreama Denver is known for her role in Gilligan’s Island and her work with Little Buddy Radio.
“Gilligan’s Dreams” author shares memories of her famous husband