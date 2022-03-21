West Virginia recognizes ‘Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week’
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - It’s ‘Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week’ in West Virginia. The CDC estimated nearly half of Americans aren’t prepared for severe weather.
More than 40% do not have a basic first aid kit. The National Weather Service in Charleston, WV said to prepare before bad weather arrives.
The National Weather Service in West Virginia will also be conducting a statewide ‘Tornado Drill’ on Tuesday, March 22nd at 11 a.m.
