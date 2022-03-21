Advertisement

Theatre West Virginia brings Homer Hickem’s “Rocket Boy” to life

Theatre West Virginia is re-creating the community of Coalwood during it’s heyday and bringing it to the stage. There will be pieces from the Olga Coal Mine, a classroom from Big Creek High School, and a temple.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Theatre West Virginia is re-creating the community of Coalwood during its heyday and bringing it to the stage.

There will be pieces from the Olga Coal Mine, a classroom from Big Creek High School, and a temple.

The theatre says all creations will be true to the size they were when Homer Hickem wrote his Novel “Rocket Boys”.

Hickem donated his royalty rights to Theatre West Virginia, to help make “Rocket Boys: the Musical” come to life.

If you would like to donate or know more about Theatre West Virginia please visit their website at Theatre West Virginia - Home

