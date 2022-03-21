Theatre West Virginia brings Homer Hickem’s “Rocket Boy” to life
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Theatre West Virginia is re-creating the community of Coalwood during its heyday and bringing it to the stage.
There will be pieces from the Olga Coal Mine, a classroom from Big Creek High School, and a temple.
The theatre says all creations will be true to the size they were when Homer Hickem wrote his Novel “Rocket Boys”.
Hickem donated his royalty rights to Theatre West Virginia, to help make “Rocket Boys: the Musical” come to life.
