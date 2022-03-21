Theatre West Virginia brings Homer Hickem’s “Rocket Boy” to life

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Theatre West Virginia is re-creating the community of Coalwood during its heyday and bringing it to the stage.

There will be pieces from the Olga Coal Mine, a classroom from Big Creek High School, and a temple.

The theatre says all creations will be true to the size they were when Homer Hickem wrote his Novel “Rocket Boys”.

Project Coalwood is basically we are trying to recreate Coalwood, well 1960 Coalwood right here at the Cliffside Amphitheater. Coalwood of 1960 exists nowhere but in Homer Hickem’s book Rocket Boys. Well, we are gonna create it here at Grandview for this Summer production of Rocket Boys the Musical.

Hickem donated his royalty rights to Theatre West Virginia, to help make “Rocket Boys: the Musical” come to life.

