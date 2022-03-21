Advertisement

Spring is here and Mother Nature got the memo

Mainly sunny skies and above average temperatures are expected today.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today is setting up to be a gorgeous day as high pressure takes over the area. Temperatures will top off well above average in the 60s for most and we will stay dry with mainly sunny skies.

Clouds will begin to increase overnight as a cold front approaches the region. Lows tonight will be in the 40s for most.

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day tomorrow. Temperatures will stay mild in the 60s and even the 70s for some areas. Rain will eventually push in late Tuesday night. This is all ahead of a cold front which will provide rain and possibly even some thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Drier conditions are in store for Thursday and temperatures won’t be quite as warm. A few showers return towards the end of the week and temperatures will be cooler in the 40s and 50s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

