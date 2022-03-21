Spring is here and Mother Nature got the memo

Today is setting up to be a gorgeous day as high pressure takes over the area. Temperatures will top off well above average in the 60s for most and we will stay dry with mainly sunny skies.

Mainly sunny skies and above-average temperatures are expected today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Clouds will begin to increase overnight as a cold front approaches the region. Lows tonight will be in the 40s for most.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day tomorrow. Temperatures will stay mild in the 60s and even the 70s for some areas. Rain will eventually push in late Tuesday night. This is all ahead of a cold front which will provide rain and possibly even some thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Rain and possibly some thunderstorms move in Tuesday night and Wednesday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Drier conditions are in store for Thursday and temperatures won’t be quite as warm. A few showers return towards the end of the week and temperatures will be cooler in the 40s and 50s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.